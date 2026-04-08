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Marcos cautious with what he eats after diverticulitis – Castro

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (Photo by Mark Balmores)

Palace Press Officer and Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro on Wednesday, April 8, said that President Marcos has become more cautious about what he eats following his bout with diverticulitis in January this year.

Castro stressed Marcos is not experiencing any health concerns at present, adding that his previous illness was no longer affecting his day-to-day work.

“Noon pa ‘yan. Nung una niyang naranasan ang pain due to diverticulitis (That has been the case for a long time. It started when he first experienced pain due to diverticulitis),” Castro said.

“Kaya nag iingat na siya sa pagkain dahil ayaw na niyang maranasan ang pain na yun ulit (Since then, he has been careful with what he eats because he doesn’t want to go through that kind of pain again),” she added.

She has once again made it clear that Marcos is well and no longer experiences the pain caused by diverticulitis.

“Wala po siyang nararanasan na hindi maganda ngayon (He is not experiencing anything concerning right now). That is not the current situation. Now, he is well,” the Palace official said.

The Palace mouthpiece’s clarification reiterated her statement from Monday, April 6, where she said the President was not ill.

It followed social media posts questioning the President’s well-being after he posted an old photo with his family on Easter.

Marcos was diagnosed with diverticulitis, a common intestinal condition, in January. (Betheena Unite)

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