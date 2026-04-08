VP Sara’s SC petition to ensure ‘constitutional compliance’ – Defense team

Vice President Sara Duterte’s defense team emphasized that their filing of a petition questioning the ongoing impeachment proceedings at the House of Representatives of the Philippines is not an attempt to block or delay proceedings, but rather to ensure constitutional compliance.

Her lawyers made the statement on Wednesday, April 8, confirming they had filed a Petition for Certiorari and Prohibition in connection with the hearings before the House Committee on Justice.

“We confirm that a Petition for Certiorari and Prohibition has been filed before the [SC] in relation to the ongoing proceedings before the House Committee on Justice,” the statement read.

“To be clear, this is not about avoiding the process,” the statement read. “This is about ensuring that the process itself complies with the Constitution,” it added.

According to the lawyers, the petition raises “fundamental constitutional questions” that they believe require the SC’s immediate intervention.

Questioning limits of impeachment powers

While acknowledging the authority of the House to initiate impeachment, Duterte’s camp stressed that such power has clear constitutional boundaries.

“The House has the power to initiate impeachment, but that power is not without limits,” the defense team said.

The statement, however, did not specify which aspects of the proceedings are being challenged, citing respect for the judiciary.

Silence on details—for now

Duterte’s legal team said they would refrain from publicly discussing the petition’s details while the case is pending.

“Out of respect for the Court, we will refrain from discussing the details publicly and will await its action,” the statement said.

The petition could have significant implications not only for Duterte but also for future impeachment proceedings.

A SC ruling may clarify procedural limits, due process standards, and the separation of powers between the legislative and judicial branches.

For now, attention turns to the SC, whose response could shape the trajectory of one of the most closely watched political developments in the country. (Merlina Hernando-Malipot)