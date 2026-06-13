San Beda, BIVC, Kaito lead charge into Echelon U16 next round

San Beda-Rizal, Bagong Ilog Volleyball Club, and Kaito Volleyball Academy topped their respective pools to lead the six teams advancing to the Echelon Under-16 Club Invitational on Friday at the SM Southmall Events Hall in Las Piñas City.

Joining the pool leaders in the next round, where teams will compete in a single round-robin format, are Parañaque Volleyball Team, Capital1, and PLDT.

The top four squads will advance to the semifinals of the tournament presented by Everyday Volleyball and supported by the City of Parañaque, Milo, Immuni+, McDonald’s, Rexona, Magnus Sports, Toby’s Sports, AveoWorks Solutions Inc., and Mama Lou’s.

The Baby Red Spikers dominated Pool A, cruising to four wins, including two that activated the mercy rule after securing a 15-point lead.

San Beda defeated PVT, 25-17, 20-5, while also beating HDE twice, 25-19, 19-4.

“It’s our first league na sinalihan no, it’s a very new team so I’m very happy that the girls showed up, performed well, and showed discipline. It’s a very well-organized league. I hope this is the first of many leagues na ibibigay sa grassroots,” said head coach Ray Rosales, who shared that his Baby Red Spikers were formed just three weeks ago.

PVT still sealed its spot in the next round thanks to 25-21, 25-17 wins over the HDE Bulls.

Meanwhile, BIVC also finished undefeated in Pool B after 25-21 and 26-24 wins over Capital1, while also taking down Upskill Antipolo, 25-19, 18-3.

Reneez Cornes’ back-to-back hits on a quick attack and a solid block completed the BIVC Lady Phoenix’s comeback from six points down against the Capital1 Solar Sunnies.

“Mixed emotions po kasi this is my first time na mag-coach ng ganitong klaseng league, nagko-coach naman ako sa school pero this is my first time na ganitong setup. Sobrang thankful ako sa team kasi yung isang game, talagang ginawa ng girls ng paraan para makuha ‘yung game,” shared Lady Phoenix head coach Mark Adrian Cabralda.

Capital1, despite being tied with Upskill Antipolo at second with identical 1-3 records, will enter the next round due to superior point differential.

Created to strengthen the grassroots ecosystem of the sport, the inaugural Echelon U16 featured nine teams divided into three pools, with each team playing four games in a double round-robin elimination. The top two squads from each group will advance to the second round to be held on June 13, still at the same venue.

Director Rea Epistola of the Office of the Executive Secretary, Parañaque City Administrator Atty. Ding Soriano, and Parañaque RTC Executive Judge Leilani Dacanay-Grimares graced the opening ceremony of the grassroots tournament organized by Agencia de Echelon.

“Every great athlete starts somewhere. Not in a national training center. Not in an international tournament. But in local communities, school programs, and grassroots competitions like this [Echelon U16 Club Invitational]. This is where confidence is built, this is where talent is discovered, this is where dreams begin,” said Epistola, who also delivered the ceremonial first serve.

Kaito finished first in Pool C with a 3-1 record, posting 25-18 and 25-17 victories over Spike & Serve Volleyball Academy, along with a 25-19 win over PLDT.

The Junior High Speed Hitters later avenged their loss to Kaito with a 25-18 victory, finishing with a 2-2 record in second place.

Spike & Serve’s lone win came against PLDT, 25-11.