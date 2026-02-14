SportsVolleyball

Laput takes charge as La Salle blanks FEU for a strong UAAP redemption bid start

Shevana Laput stars for La Salle.

By MARK REY MONTEJO

 

Shevana Laput imposed her will and powered De La Salle past Far Eastern University, 25-19, 25-14, 27-25, for a strong start in their redemption bid in the UAAP Season 88 women’s volleyball at Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City Saturday, Feb. 14.

After convincing showings in the first two sets, the Lady Archers lost the tempo and got behind, but Angel Canino and Shevana Laput formed a lethal 1-2 combo – a 6-0 blast – that turned a 12-16 deficit into a 18-16 lead which resulted in a nip-and-tuck affair against the Lady Tamaraws.

Lovely Lopez carried the fight and towed the Tina Salak-mentored crew for a 24-22 that relinquished as Canino and Provido kept La Salle afloat before Laput delivered the dagger with back-to-back kills to seal the game.

The 6-foot-2 opposite spiker paced the Lady Archers with 23 points on 20 attacks, two blocks, and one ace, while Canino backstopped her with 15 points. Provido, for her part, posted 11 points.

“We’re positive this season and we hope we maintain the consistency we needed to complete our mission for this season,” said Laput.

Gerz Petallo led FEU after listing 11 points, while Cla Loresco and Jaz Ellarina added eight and six points, respectively.

“Ayaw na namin bumalik dun sa hearbreak na naranasan namin from the past years, walang nagiba kundi umakyat sa taas,” said Canino. “Pinanghahawakan namin ‘yon and nagbibigay ng kumpiyansa sa amin.”

Up next for La Salle is University of Santo Tomas next Sunday, Feb. 22, while FEU challenges reigning champion National University on Saturday, Feb. 21. Both games are set at the same Pasay-based venue.

The win was also a payback for the Taft-based squad after yielding to FEU in their final game in the eliminations of Season 87.

Also a great opener for the Lady Archers who bowed in their first game last edition, yielding to eventual champions NU Lady Bulldogs.

