A sweet salute: PRO3 thanks personnel with Valentine’s treats

By LIEZLE BASA IÑIGO

SAN FERNANDO CITY, Pampanga — Valentine’s Day at Camp Captain Julian Olivas was filled with warmth and gratitude as Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) celebrated the occasion with its personnel.

Police Brig. Gen. Ponce Rogelio I. Peñones Jr., PRO3 director, together with the Command Group, led the distribution of flowers and chocolates to men and women in uniform on Saturday.

The gesture was meant to honor the dedication and hard work of officers who continue to serve the community tirelessly.

Peñones emphasized that small acts of appreciation go a long way in recognizing the sacrifices of police personnel, especially during challenging times.

“This is our way of saying thank you for their commitment,” he said.

The event underscored that Valentine’s Day is not only for couples but also an opportunity to celebrate love, unity, and gratitude within the police force.

By fostering camaraderie and appreciation, PRO3 aims to strengthen morale and build a motivated team ready to serve the public, according to Peñones.