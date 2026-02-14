HeadlinesNews

Gunmen on motorcycle kill former beauty queen on Friday the 13th in Isabela

Police investigators examine the crime scene in Brgy. Cabaritan, San Manuel, Isabela, after the fatal shooting of a former Miss Philippines Earth 2013 runner-up. (PNP via Liezle Inigo)

By LIEZLE BASA INIGO

SAN MANUEL, ISABELA — Miss Philippines Earth 2013 runner-up Lullete Jane Ramilo was gunned down in a brazen attack Friday night, February 13, in Barangay Cabaritan.

The victim, 32, was inside their Toyota Fortuner with her father and children around 6:45 p.m. when two men on a motorcycle opened fire.

Police said Ramilo and her father had just arrived home. As her father stepped out to open their gate, one of the suspects approached the vehicle and shot the victim at close range.

The assailants fled east toward the national highway in Barangay District 3.

Ramilo was rushed to Manuel A. Roxas District Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Authorities from the San Manuel Police Station immediately secured the area and coordinated with SOCO for crime scene processing. A flash alarm was raised, and checkpoints were set up in nearby towns.

In a statement, Col. Manuel Bringas, Provincial Director of the Isabela Police Provincial Office, condemned the killing and vowed swift justice:

“Hindi namin hahayaang makaligtas ang mga responsable sa pamamaril na ito. Gagawin natin ang lahat ng hakbang upang matukoy at mahuli ang mga suspek at mabigyan ng hustisya ang biktima at kanyang pamilya.”

Bringas said all concerned units have been ordered to intensify investigation, intelligence build-up, and manhunt operations.

Police are pursuing leads as they continue to probe the motive behind the attack.

