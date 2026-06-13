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GPS tracks stolen phone, rider nabbed in Rizal

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Authorities recovered the seized iPhone 13, valued at over ₱40,000, after GPS tracking led police to a motorcycle taxi rider allegedly involved in a Quezon City theft. (Photo courtesy of the Quezon City Police District)

A 37-year-old motorcycle taxi rider was arrested in Taytay, Rizal after police traced a cellphone he had allegedly stolen from a sleeping van driver in Quezon City through the device’s GPS app.

The suspect was caught in a follow-up operation still in possession of the victim’s iPhone 13 worth over ₱40,000.

Police said the incident happened Tuesday night, June 9, in Barangay South Triangle, where the victim was asleep inside a parked closed van while waiting for his wife.

CCTV footage showed the suspect riding along Samar Avenue before stopping behind the vehicle and approaching the driver’s side.

He then allegedly grabbed the cellphone while the victim was asleep before fleeing on his motorcycle.

Authorities said the victim immediately activated a tracking app, which later pinpointed the stolen phone in Taytay, Rizal, leading to the suspect’s arrest.

Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Kamuning Police Station (PS 10) chief Lt. Col. Aljun Belista said the suspect admitted the theft, saying he was tempted and intended to use the phone for work.

Police recovered the stolen cellphone and impounded the motorcycle allegedly used in the crime.

Authorities said the suspect had a prior record of violating the Violence Against Women and Their Children Act (VAWC).

He is now detained and faces charges of theft and violation of Republic Act 11235 or the Motorcycle Crime Prevention Act. (Trixee Rosel)

 

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