Stronger border security boosts tourism, BI says

As the Philippines recorded a steady increase in foreign tourist arrivals in the second quarter of 2026 compared with the same period last year, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) underscored the importance of maintaining strong security at the country’s airports and seaports.

“The stronger our border security is, the greater its contribution to the country’s tourism,” BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval said in a recent interview.

Sandoval described the figures as encouraging, noting that the upward trend has continued even during the traditionally lean month of June, with South Koreans and Americans remaining the top visitor groups.

“Compared to last year, the figures are encouraging because we can see that arrivals have been steadily rising in the second quarter of this year,” she said. “In April last year, arrivals were at 1.337 million. This year, they reached 1.358 million. May also saw an increase, from 1.299 million to 1.309 million.”

Even in June, which is typically considered a lean season because of the end of long holidays, the opening of classes, and the rainy weather, traveler arrivals have continued to grow.

Sandoval said the upward trajectory usually levels off during the third quarter before surging again in the fourth quarter.

“When the fourth quarter comes, arrivals rise significantly. That is our usual trend. So far, the numbers are increasing, and the data looks good,” she said.

Asked which countries account for the largest number of visitors, Sandoval said the top five source markets have remained largely unchanged over the years.

Based on available data, South Korea remains the leading source of visitors in 2026, followed by the United States, Canada, Japan, and China.

She noted that these nationalities consistently rank among the Philippines’ top visitor markets, although the Department of Tourism (DOT) continues to explore new opportunities.

“Our Department of Tourism is also tapping other tourism markets, including those outside the ASEAN region,” Sandoval said. “We know that many people are interested in the beauty of the Philippines.”

Sandoval added that the BI works closely with the DOT by sharing arrival data to help develop a more targeted approach to attracting foreign tourists.

Asked how the BI balances its border security mandate, “Protect the Philippines,” with the government’s tourism campaign, “Love the Philippines,” Sandoval said the two objectives complement each other.

“Our efforts to safeguard our borders and protect the country from external threats do not hinder our efforts to invite tourists to visit and love the Philippines. These objectives can work hand in hand,” she said.

According to Sandoval, security itself is a key selling point for travelers.

“It is important for tourists to know that our country is safe, our borders are secure, and we have the right technologies in place to monitor those entering and leaving the country,” she said.

The BI is pursuing a ₱10.74-billion Public-Private Partnership project aimed at modernizing border control procedures across 11 major airports, one international seaport, and six border stations.

The Civil Aviation and Immigration Security Services (CAISS) project, which complies with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) biometric and border security standards, includes contactless corridors, biometric facial recognition systems, immigration kiosks, and advanced passenger pre-screening technologies.

ICAO is a United Nations specialized agency based in Montreal, Canada, responsible for establishing the standards and practices that govern international air navigation.

Sandoval said the BI remains committed to continuously improving its systems and processes.

“At the Bureau of Immigration, we are continuously seeking ways to improve our processes and systems so that our vision of a modern immigration service can be fully aligned with the new Philippines envisioned by the President,” she said.