Magical Brownlee fires career-high 54 as Ginebra moves on cusp of Comm’s Cup crown

BY: REYNALD MAGALLON

The huge 18,039 Independence Day crowd came in droves expecting an entertaining duel. They were treated to an absolute cinema.

Justin Brownlee worked his magic anew and fired a career-high 54 points to tow Barangay Ginebra to a 100-95 victory and move one win away from claiming the PBA Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup crown in Game 5 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Friday, June 12.

The Kings resident import simply took charge late in the contest, scoring 14 straight points — including nine straight to end the regulation and force the overtime.

Brownlee even set the tone for Ginebra in the extra period, scoring the next five points before RJ Abarrientos and Troy Rosario stepped up big time to frustrate the Tropang 5G who took an 87-80 lead inside the last three minutes of regulation.

The 38-year-old reinforcement actually added 14 rebounds and five assists in the historic performance that eclipsed his previous career-best of 51 points.

More importantly, Ginebra took a 3-2 series lead in the Finals, giving them a 77-percent chance of winning the title according to PBA chief statistician Fidel Mangonon III.

Abarrientos chipped in 13 points, Japeth Aguilar with 12 and Troy Rosario with 10.