80,000 families to receive rice aid in Manila

Manila is set to launch a large-scale rice distribution program, providing 10 kilos of rice per family each month for six months to help thousands of residents cope with rising living expenses, Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso said Wednesday, April 8.

Dubbed “Biyayang Bigas,” the initiative will reach around 80,000 families, including workers in key service sectors such as public utility jeepney (PUJ) drivers and other low-income households.

City officials said the program was designed even before the recent US-Iran conflict escalated, as part of broader plans to support vulnerable sectors facing economic pressures.

Funded through the Local Government Support Fund (LGSF) with P286 million allocated by Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., the program represents a coordinated effort between the national government and the Manila city government to provide practical, immediate relief.

Domagoso said the full details of distribution, including schedules and beneficiary lists, will be released soon, with implementation targeted by next week.

The Biyayang Bigas initiative continues Manila’s series of relief measures aimed at easing the burden on families struggling with daily expenses and rising costs in the capital.