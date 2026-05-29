Filipino culture shines at QC board games launch

Filipino culture, cuisine, arts, and biodiversity were showcased through three newly launched board games at the All aBOARD EXPO 2026, held from May 28 to 31 at the M.I.C.E. Center in Quezon City.

Organized by the Quezon City government, the event brought together board game enthusiasts and creators, highlighting locally developed titles that celebrate Filipino identity through interactive and creative play.

Three exclusive games inspired by distinct aspects of Filipino heritage — food, visual arts, and the natural environment — were featured at the expo.

“Sinigang” transforms the iconic Filipino dish into a fast-paced card game where players compete to build the best bowl by collecting ingredients, balancing flavor combinations, and navigating unpredictable kitchen challenges.

“Modern Art: Philippine Edition” reimagines the classic auction game by Dr. Reiner Knizia, featuring works of Filipino masters Federico Aguilar Alcuaz, Larry Alcala, Abdulmari Imao, Raul Lebajo, and Juvenal Sansó. The game turns competitive bidding into a curated showcase of Philippine visual arts.

“Kalikasan: Cascadia Philippine Edition”, inspired by Randy Flynn’s ecosystem-building game Cascadia, highlights Philippine biodiversity through native species such as the Philippine eagle, tamaraw, bangus, binturong, and tarsier.

Players design balanced habitats that reflect the country’s rich natural environment. (Trixee Rosel)