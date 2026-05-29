15 hurt in modern jeep-armored van crash

At least 15 people were injured early Friday morning, May 29, when a modern jeep crashed into an armored van and overturned at the Quezon Avenue–Miriam Defensor Santiago Avenue intersection in Quezon City.

Police said they are investigating conflicting accounts from both drivers to determine the cause of the collision.

The crash occurred at around 5:11 a.m. along the westbound lane of Quezon Avenue at a traffic light–controlled intersection.

Initial investigation showed that the modern jeep, driven by Roy Calimbas, and the armored van collided after both drivers claimed to have entered the intersection on a green signal for their respective lanes.

Calimbas said he proceeded when the light turned green on his side, alleging that the armored van attempted to “catch the last second” of the signal before impact, which caused the jeep to overturn on its right rear side.

The armored van driver, however, claimed that his lane still had a red light when the jeep moved, adding that other vehicles were stopped at the intersection. He also said roadside vegetation partially blocked his view, delaying his braking.

A 24-year-old passenger of the modern jeep said the impact was sudden and forceful, adding that he was disoriented and immediately held his head after the collision.

All the injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Police said the westbound lane of Quezon Avenue was reopened shortly before 7 a.m. after the overturned jeep was cleared from the roadway, while the investigation continues to determine liability. (Trixee Rosel)