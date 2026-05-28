Alfred Vargas vows to continue legal pursuit after child abuse complaint vs Rob Sy dismissed

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Actor and Quezon City Councilor Alfred Vargas has confirmed that he will continue pursuing legal remedies after the Manila City Prosecutor’s Office dismissed the child abuse complaint he and his wife, Yasmine Espiritu, filed against businessman Rob Sy and his spouse.

The complaint, filed on April 13, stemmed from allegations of bullying involving the couples’ children. Vargas and Espiritu accused Sy and his wife of violating Section 10(a) of Republic Act No. 7610, or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.

In its resolution, the Manila City Prosecutor’s Office ruled that there was insufficient evidence to establish probable cause or a prima facie case against the respondents, leading to the dismissal of the complaint.

Following the decision, Vargas issued a statement emphasizing respect for due process, while stressing that their pursuit of justice will continue.

“We have been informed about the decision of the prosecutor. While we have yet to receive the official decision, we say with certainty that we respect the law and due process and we will continue to do so regardless of the outcome,” Vargas said in a Facebook post.

He added that legal options remain open despite the dismissal.

“In the same light, due process allows us to seek legal remedies. We will exert all available legal avenues to pursue justice for our child. Hindi pa po dito nagtatapos ang laban. Thank you for all your prayers,” he said.

On the other hand, the camp of Rob Sy welcomed the dismissal of the complaint, citing the prosecutor’s 10-page resolution which found no sufficient evidence or probable cause to support the filing of criminal charges.

Sy’s camp also denied the allegations, insisting that their child is not a bully and is being raised properly with discipline and guidance.