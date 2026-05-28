NCR sprinters rev up gold machine in AgSur Palaro

By ANGELO CAPARAS

PROSPERIDAD, Agusan del Sur — Not even the rain could stop the National Capital Region athletes from dominating the centerpiece event in athletics — 100-metyer dash — as it triggered a gold rush for the favored and well-oiled delegation in the 2026 Palarong Pambansa here.

Franceine Jhobie Rosario and Ma. Lhynnette Libranda delivered a remarkable 1-2 finish last Wednesday, May 27, to highlight NCR’s mighty charge to stay on top of the medal standings.

Rosario clocked 12.01 seconds to beat Libranda and Northern Mindanao’s Dale Jayne Tagalog who timed 12.16 and 12.54 seconds, respectively.

Making her Palaro 100-meter debut, Rosario said the rain played to her advantage as she is used to training under wet conditions.

“Minsan nagte-training din po ako nang maulan and medyo nasasanay na rin po kasi di po natin masabi sa laro gaya ngayon biglang umulan. So wala po tayong choice kundi ituloy yung laro kahit ganito,” she added.

However, MIMAROPA’s first two gold medals came courtesy of Marc Eddie Marcos, who clinched his second gold in his Palarong Pambansa debut in the secondary boys’ 100-meter sprint.

The Palawan National High School sprinter clocked 10.98 seconds in his second outing after ruling the 200-meter run last Tuesday, May 26.

Western Visayas’ Devriel Labordo bagged silver in 11.07 seconds, while Renz James Solomon of Negros Island Region took bronze in the same time of 11.07, separated only by .063 and .067 at the finish line, respectively.

Marcos also shared that athletic blood runs in his family, with both his parents and grandparents also being athletes in their time.

“My mother po is badminton player, and my father is basketball player. Nakapag palaro rin po ‘yung mother ko nung time nila sa badminton,” he added. “Tapos yung mga lolo at lola ko po, athletics lahat.”

In other results, NCR’s Ivan Cabanda topped the secondary boys’ 400-meter hurdles in 51.85 seconds, setting a new record as the event’s hurdle height was adjusted from 0.914m to 0.838m.

Cordillera Administrative Region’s John Edward Carbonell took silver in 54.06 seconds, while Antonio Varona of Eastern Visayas settled for bronze in 54.15 seconds.

In the secondary girls’ 400-meter hurdles, Davao Region’s Christy Mel Rose Siva clinched the gold medal in 1:02.53, while Eastern Visayas’ Althea Margarette (1:03.74) and National Academy of Sports’ Chardoney De Rios (1:03.86) settled for silver and bronze, respectively.

In secondary boys’ 5×5 basketball, Western Visayas pulled away from Bangsamoro, 69-61, Northern Mindanao overwhelmed Bicol Region, 82-58, while Central Luzon dismantled MIMAROPA, 96-58.

As of 3:24 p.m., National Capital Region stays atop the medal race with 27 gold, 16 silver, and 24 bronze medals, followed by CALABARZON with 22 gold, 17 silver, and 12 bronze medals. Central Visayas holds third (13-12-13), while Western Visayas sits at fourth (11-14-11). Bicol Region ranks fifth with 8 gold, 5 silver, and 8 bronze medals.