Ombudsman files plunder and graft charges vs Jinggoy, DPWH officials

The Office of the Ombudsman (OMB) has filed plunder and graft charges before the Sandiganbayan against Senator Jose “Jinggoy” Estrada, former DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan, and several Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) officials over alleged illegal budget insertions and more than P573 million in alleged illicit payouts linked to infrastructure and flood control projects under the DPWH’s Fiscal Year 2025 portfolio.

Assistant Ombudsman Mico Clavano said the charges were filed after a review resolution found probable cause to indict the respondents for Plunder (RA 7080) and violations of Section 3(e) of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act (RA 3019).

Those charged alongside Estrada and Bonoan include:

Denryl Caesar Cortuna – Assistant District Engineer Manny B. Bulusan – District Engineer Arturo L. Gonzales Jr. – District Engineer

The Ombudsman alleged that the scheme involved illegal budget insertions and project allocations within the DPWH infrastructure portfolio for Fiscal Year 2025, resulting in illicit payouts amounting to more than ₱573 million.

Charges against former DPWH Undersecretary Maria Catalina “Cathy” Cabral were dismissed following her death, while former officials Roberto Bernardo, Gerard Opulencia, and Henry Alcantara were excluded after being admitted into the Witness Protection Program (WPP).

Clavano emphasized that the case is supported by solid evidence and sworn statements from state witnesses, mapping out the alleged scheme and payouts.

The Ombudsman has recommended no bail for the respondents and will seek a Hold Departure Order to prevent them from leaving the country.

The criminal informations are now being docketed and will be raffled to a division of the Sandiganbayan.

If the court finds probable cause, warrants of arrest may be issued against Estrada, Bonoan, and the other accused. (Jel Santos)