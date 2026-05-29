Drama and action: ROS, Meralco out to sustain momentum

By REYNALD MAGALLON Games Friday

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

5:15 p.m. – TNT vs Meralco

7:30 p.m. – Rain or Shine vs Ginebra

Tempers are flaring. The drama is intensifying.

The PBA Commissioner’s Cup semifinals is now reaching its boiling point as this war of attrition has been reduced for a virtual best-of-three with the final four teams surely raring to take control in Game 5 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Friday, May 29.

Meralco tries to follow up its impressive Game 4 win against TNT in the first offering at 5:15 p.m. while the main event sets up another thrilling chapter to the emotional yet entertaining clash between Rain or Shine and Ginebra at 7:30 p.m.

The Elasto Painters are hoping to use not only the momentum and confidence that came off the dominant 97-85 win over the Kings but also all the emotions and fire that have been shown in that win.

“If you are coming off a win you have the momentum, the confidence. It’s down to the best-of-three. Kapag best-of-three whoever wins Game 1 of a best of three has more than 50 percent chance of winning the series,” said ROS head coach Yeng Guiao, who had a verbal spat with Ginebra governor Alfrancis Chua at the end of Game 4.

And that altercation should also serve as fuel for both sides especially in the series that is already emotional and highly physical.

Meanwhile in the second game, it’s a race against time for both the Bolts and the Tropang 5G to get their respective imports to settle in.

Patrick Gardner made quite a first impression for Meralco in their 101-90 win over TNT to tie the series at 2-2 with his 20-point, 13-rebound performance but he had to battle through cramps and foul trouble all throughout the contest.

Chris McCullough, on the other hand, although pretty much accustomed already playing in the PBA, still needs time for adjustments to his new team and getting his legs back after a couple of weeks break. He did quite well though with 24 points, nine rebounds and four blocks.

At this point, however, whichever import who can blend more to the local by the time of the pivotal Game 5 should get the edge in the tight series.