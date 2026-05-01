Bolts trip Kings to end two-game skid; Tio’s dagger helps Phoenix stun TNT

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Meralco leaned on its second-quarter surge to stun Ginebra San Miguel, 112-91, and snap a two-game slide in the PBA Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum Friday, May 1.

The two squads fought on even terms in the first quarter before the game turned one-sided in the next frame as the Bolts stepped on the gas, dropping an 18-6 spurt for a 51-33 advantage.

The Gin Kings never recovered from that onslaught, allowing the Bolts to rip the game wide apart.

Beside ending the Tim Cone-mentored crew’s five-game winning streak, Meralco hiked its slate to 6-3 at solo fourth, while Ginebra is still ahead with a 7-3 card at third.

Marvin Jones and CJ Cansino led the Bolts’ attack with 18 points apiece with the American reinforcer also posting nine rebounds, four assists, one block, and one steal. Chris Newsome uncorked 12 points, one rebound, three assists, and three steals.

Cliff Hodge and Bong Quinto chipped in 11 points each, while Jason Brickman and Chris Banchero both scored 10 for Meralco which returns in action right away when it tangles with Blackwater (2-8) Sunday, May 3, at the same venue.

RJ Abarrientos and Justin Brownlee were the lone twin-digit scorers for the Kings with 24 and 23 points, respectively, with the Gilas Pilipinas forward also adding five rebounds, six assists, and three steals.

Scottie Thompson, Stephen Holt, and Jeremiah Gray chipped in eight points each for Ginebra which is set for a daunting task against No. 2 seed Rain or Shine (8-2) also on Sunday, at the Big Dome.

Meanwhile, Tyler Tio delivered the game-winning triple to help Phoenix upset TNT in the extended period, 100-97, to boost its playoff bid.

After Bol Bol’s quick inside basket that tied the game at 97-all to keep the Tropang 5G alive in overtime, the Fuel Masters executed a crucial play where Evan Nelle inbounded from the sideline to Tio, who went on a switch before draining the dagger over the South Sudanese-American’s extended arms.

Finishing with 14 points, two rebounds, one assist, and one steal, Tio’s heroics put Phoenix back into the win column and sit at sixth spot with a 6-4 card.

Apart from Tio, Ricci Rivero had a monstrous output despite being off the bench after listing 31 points on top of 11 rebounds, four assists, and three steals, while returning import Jonathan Williams III collected 22 points, 15 rebounds, six assists, and one steal.

Jason Perkins and Ken Tuffin finished in double-digit scoring as well with 15 and 11 points, respectively, with the latter also hauling 12 rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

Bol, who forced an extension with his tough jumper, had a gallant effort with 30 points, 20 rebounds, one assist, and three blocks. Calvin Oftana backed him up offensively with 22 points along with six rebounds, and one assist, while RR Pogoy, Jayson Castro, and Glenn Khobuntin combined for 39 points in a losing cause.

TNT looks to regain its winning form when it takes on Magnolia (5-5) this Tuesday, May 5, at Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila, where Phoenix goes for two in a row against the hapless Macau (2-8).