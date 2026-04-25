Tigresses eliminate Lady Tams, advance to stepladder round

By MARK REY MONTEJO

University of Santo Tomas shrugged off a shaky start and turned back Far Eastern University in their sudden-death clash, 16-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-16, to barge into the stepladder round of the UAAP Season 88 women’s volleyball tournament at the Smart Araneta Coliseum Saturday, April 25.

Following their heartbreaking five-set loss to the National University Lady Bulldogs, the Golden Tigresses showcased their lethal form in the second set with Angge Poyos, Reg Jurado, Cassie Carballo, and Detdet Pepito commanding the attack to eliminate the gritty Tamaraws side.

With its victory, UST arranged a stepladder Round 1 showdown against Adamson, which is spearheaded by newly minted Most Valuable Player Shai Nitura and Best Setter Fhei Sagaysay this Wednesday, April 29.

It also marked the third time that the España-based squad, which advanced to its sixth Final Four appearance, bested FEU this season after it prevailed in their last two games in the eliminations.

“To be honest, sobrang happy dahil sa pang-apat na araw ko dito sa Araneta. Ngayon lang ako nanalo kasi ‘yong nakaraang araw wala pa, hindi pinalad,” UST head coach Shaq Delos Santos, pertaining to his pro team Cignal which fell short to Creamline for the PVL crown.

“Sobrang proud sa team and happy din kasi alam naman namin lahat kung ano ‘yong mga pinagdaanan namin. At least na nakakasurvive kami and I’m sure mas magiging eager ‘yong team especially pagdating nung step ladder,” he added.

Poyos led the Tigresses’ offense anew with 26 points built on 22 attacks and four blocks along with five excellent digs and seven excellent receptions, Jurado posted 11 points and 12 digs, while Xyza Gula scored nine points that came with 11 digs and seven receptions.

“Sobrang saya lang kasi nga talagang pinaghandaan namin tong game na to. Masakit man ‘yong pagkatalo namin noong last Wednesday pero nag-move on kaagad kami and talagang tinrabaho namin ngayon,” said Poyos.

Avril Bron also contributed on the offensive end with eight points. But it was Pepito who turned heads after flashing her defensive prowess that produced 18 digs and 15 receptions, while Carballo tallied 21 excellent sets, seven digs, and two points.

“Thank you, Lord, talaga kasi alam naman natin na ngayong season, sobrang unpredictable. Lahat kayang manalo. So happy lang din ako and grateful,” Pepito stressed. “Again, sa coaches na talagang grabe ‘yong tiyaga sa amin kahit na sobra-sobra ‘yong tapang ng mga players.”

Gerz Petallo had an almost triple-double effort with 14 points, nine digs, and 14 receptions, Cla Loresco had 11 points, while Faida Bakanke, Jaz Ellarina, and Lovely Lopez conspired for 25 points. Tin Ubaldo chalked 15 excellent sets, five digs, and three points in a losing cause.