Akira Morishita, Jarlo Base on redefining their artistry

Following their stints on “Your Face Sounds Familiar” Season 4, Akira Morishita and Jarlo Base admit they now move forward in their respective careers with a renewed appreciation of their craft and a clearer sense of direction as artists.

The two versatile performers looked back on their journey on the show from nerve-wracking first performances to unforgettable backstage moments, reflecting on how the competition became more than a showcase of impersonations.

For both, it evolved into a formative experience that deepened their understanding of who they are and who they are becoming beyond it.

For Akira, known as the season’s “Ace Idol,” YFSF became a grounding force that reshaped how he views performance. Stripped of overthinking and technical pressure, he found himself returning to something more essential: presence and enjoyment. For him, artistry is no longer just about precision, but about fully inhabiting the moment.

“Andun pa ‘rin talaga yung dapat i-feel mo, dapat mag-enjoy ka,” Akira shared. “That is what we should be doing in every performance, whether it’s on the ‘Your Face…’ stage or outside of it.”

That realization, he added, now serves as a guiding principle as he continues his work with BGYO and explores more performance opportunities. The competition, he said, helped him reconnect with the joy of performing.

For Jarlo, the experience offered a different kind of awakening. Amid the demands of weekly transformations, he discovered a deeper appreciation not just for performance, but for the people he shared the journey with.

“Dun ko unang nafeel na hindi ko lang pala work friends lang pala ‘to—friends ko talaga, family,” Jarlo said. “Patapos na yung season eh, dun ko nafeel na ‘ah mamimiss ko talaga silang lahat.’”

That sense of community, he shared, reshaped how he approaches his craft, reminding him that artistry is also built through shared experiences, trust, and emotional honesty.

Looking ahead, both artists are entering new creative directions with a stronger sense of identity.

Akira continues to expand his artistry through projects with BGYO, while Jarlo develops his voice as a singer-songwriter in his upcoming solo releases.

While their paths are diverging, their shared experience at YFSF remains a defining point of reference in their growth.