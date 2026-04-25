30 nabbed in online cockfight bust in Talisay City

Police raided a private property in Barangay Concepcion, Talisay City, Negros Occidental on Thursday, April 23, arresting 30 suspects and dismantling an alleged illegal online cockfighting ring.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) said the site was being used by an organized group to run illegal online cockfights.

Authorities seized equipment for live streaming, communication devices, and cockfighting paraphernalia.

Talisay City Mayor Rowena Lizares revealed that businessman Atong Ang was reported to be among the financiers of the operation, though she declined to give further details, saying the matter is under investigation by proper authorities.

‎‎Lizares said that authorities received information about the operation in a cock farm, which, at first glance, could just be seen as an ordinary breeding ground for fighting cocks, but inside there was a studio set up for online sabong.

‎‎“It’s as if you are in a different country, well in fact it is just being rented in Talisay City,” she added.

‎‎Lizares said that Barangay Concepcion is the center for breeding and selling of fighting cocks in Talisay City.

‎‎She said that at least 280 fighting cocks were recovered by authorities.

These recoveries were being linked to a series of stolen fighting cocks in the city.

‎‎Lizares said that only three of the 30 arrested individuals, including a minor, were residents of Talisay City, and the rest are from Luzon.

‎‎Police said that two individuals were rescued during the operation led by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) and the minor is under proper care and protection.

‎‎Appropriate charges are being readied against the suspects while separate complaints for alleged trafficking in persons will be filed against several identified persons, including a dismissed police officer and other individuals believed to have facilitated or supported the operation. (Glazyl Masculino)