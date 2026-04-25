Bloody Negros clash: Encounter or massacre?

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has defended its April 19 operation in Toboso, Negros Occidental—where 19 people were killed—as a legitimate strike against communist rebels, even as human rights advocates denounced it as a massacre and pressed for an independent probe.

AFP Chief Gen. Romeo S. Brawner Jr. lauded troops during his April 24 visit to Visayas Command in Cebu City, commending their “professionalism, courage, and unwavering commitment” in neutralizing alleged members of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA).

The military said the operation targeted Roger Fabillar, a long-hunted NPA operative, and seized 24 firearms, weakening rebel influence in northern Negros.

“This incident in Toboso was a legitimate, intelligence-driven operation conducted in accordance with the rule of law, rules of engagement, and International Humanitarian Law,” Brawner stressed, adding that civilian safety was a top priority.

However, rights group Karapatan accused the government of carrying out “war crimes” in Negros Occidental, citing reports that some of those killed were civilians.

The group said among those killed were farmer Roel Sabillo, community journalist and youth leader RJ Ledesma, University of the Philippines student leader Alyssa Alano, young peasant organizer Maureen Keil Santuyo, and cultural worker and peasant organizer Errol Wendel.

“Whether they are civilians or combatants, the sheer number of those killed triggers significant questions and conclusions on the conduct of the AFP operations,” said Karapatan secretary general Cristina Palabay.

The National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) also confirmed that among those killed was a Filipino-American, identified as Lyle Prijales, raising concerns about alleged recruitment of diaspora youth.

Meanwhile, the AFP’s 3rd Infantry Division said it is assisting families in the dignified return and burial of the fatalities, pledging respect for cultural and religious practices. (Martin Sadongdong)