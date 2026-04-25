Bulldogs end skid, overpower Golden Spikers to clinch semis bonus

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Reigning champion National University regained its winning form and got back at University of Santo Tomas, 25-22, 20-25, 25-23, 28-26, to clinch a twice-to advantage in the UAAP Season 88 men’s volleyball tournament at the Smart Araneta Coliseum Saturday, April 25.

In a game where the No. 2 seeding was staked, the Bulldogs came out smoking, eased down in the second set before taking full control of the game, especially in the fourth where Buds Buddin and Leo Ordiales anchored their counter to spoil Josh Ybañez and the Golden Spikers’ attempt of forcing a decider.

Aside from exacting its revenge over UST, NU grabbed the semis edge ahead of their semis clash on Wednesday, April 29, with league-leading Far Eastern University also taking on Ateneo in another semis pair.

The win was a huge morale booster for the four-peat seeking Bulldogs after losing their last two contests, including a five-set upset loss to theLa Salle Green Spikers.

“Tiwala pa rin ako sa mga players ko, matagal ko na silang kasama, alam ko yong kakayahan nila, laro lang, focus lang kung paano tayo maglaro sa loob ng court, possession by possession aware tayo sa nangyayari,” said NU head coach Dante Alinsunurin.

Alas Pilipinas stars took charge for the Bulldogs with Ordiales tallying 22 points on 19 spikes and three blocks with five excellent digs, while Buddin uncorked 20 points along with six digs and 21 excellent receptions.

“Siyempre masaya kami na makuha ‘yong No. 2 spot pero ‘di pa tapos ‘yong laban, medyo bumabalik na kami dahil nalugmok kami sa nakaraan naming talo,” said Ordiales, this year’s Best Opposite Spiker.

“Every game para sa amin is crucial, alam naman namin ‘yong UST strong team sila, nakita ko talaga ‘yong last point na gustong-gusto tapusin, andyan ‘yong mga coaches since day 1 para turuan, gusto lang namin suklian ‘yong mga paghihirap nila sa amin,” Buddin stressed.

Jade Disquitado also shone for NU with 10 points, eight digs, and 15 receptions, while Obed Mukaba and Rwenzmel Taguibolos chipped in eight and six points, respectively. Greg Ancheta delivered another brilliant act of 30 excellent sets with two digs.

Ybañez starred for the España-based squad after collecting 20 points, eight digs, and 16 receptions. Gboy Dela Vega added 13 points, while Sherwin Umandal and Trevor Valero scored 12 apiece which all went for naught.