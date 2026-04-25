NBI set to testify on Duterte threats at House hearing

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) is ready to testify before the House Committee on Justice on April 29, focusing on its probe into alleged threats made by Vice President Sara Duterte against President Ferdinand Marcos.

NBI Director Melvin Matibag said Saturday, April 25, that their presentation will highlight findings on statements directed at Marcos, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, and then-Speaker Martin Romualdez.

“The NBI at that time conducted an investigation on that matter, the threats that were made against President Bongbong, the First Lady (Liza Araneta-Marcos) and Speaker (then House speaker Martin Romualdez). The investigation includes those in the digital, the pronouncements on social media,” said Matibag in a news conference in Quezon City.

He disclosed that the case has already gone beyond internal review as the NBI already lodged a complaint before the National Prosecution Service of the Department of Justice (DoJ).

Matibag said they will bring supporting materials to the House hearing.

The NBI looked into two possible violations of the Revised Penal Code arising from the threats made by the President—grave threats and inciting to sedition.

“We are treating all threats, not only to the President, as serious. These matters are immediately investigated once they reach the NBI,” said Matibag.

He added that the NBI went on with the task of examining the threats made, including the Vice President’s own counter-affidavit and the surrounding circumstances raised in reports and online posts.

NBI officials were among those invited in the Wednesday hearing at the House Justice Committee.

The agency is expected to provide the Committee a clear picture of how the NBI assessed Duterte’s statements and the pieces of evidence it authenticated . (Aaron Recuenco)