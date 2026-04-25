NBI chief Matibag: Pasig nightclub bust not political

National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Melvin Matibag dismissed allegations by former congressman Mike Defensor that the recent raid on a Pasig City nightclub and hotel was politically motivated, stressing that the operation was based on verified reports of suspected human trafficking.

Matibag explained that the raid stemmed from confirmed intelligence pointing to trafficking activities inside the establishments, which are reportedly owned by Defensor’s family.

He emphasized that due diligence was observed throughout the operation, including coordination with local government units down to the barangay level and the use of body-worn cameras to ensure transparency.

“This is a legitimate operation and it was him (Defensor) who has been leading this to politics,” Matibag said during a news forum in Quezon City.

He added that the natural reaction from Defensor should have been to thank the NBI for uncovering illicit activities in establishments linked to his family, rather than framing the enforcement action as politically charged.

Defensor has been very vocal against President Marcos and was seen leading protest actions and activities against the present administration.

He was dragged into the controversy after the NBI found out that his wife and son were the registered owners of the establishments where human trafficking activities were allegedly done.

“Corporate records obtained in the course of the investigation indicate that the registered owners of the establishment are the wife and son of former Congressman Mike Defensor,” the NBI said in a statement.

“The NBI emphasizes that this information is part of the ongoing investigation and does not, by itself, establish criminal liability. All persons concerned are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law,” it added.

In a separate statement, Defensor’s wife Julie denied the allegations, saying they have no connection to the raided establishments.

But Matibag stood by the operation “ in defense of NBI personnel who are just doing their job”

For one, NBI could not be faulted on this issue since the agency was not the one who listed Defensor’s wife and child as owners of the establishments.

“They were saying 1,000 employees lost their jobs as a result but let us not take advantage of our poor kababayan to put them in a position of engaging in illegal activities,” said Matibag.

Based on the NBI report, the operation was conducted by the Special Task Group after receiving intelligence information regarding the alleged recruitment and exploitation of women for sexual services.

It said surveillance and case build-up operations confirmed that the establishments were facilitating a systematic scheme of sexual exploitation.

Investigators established that customers were initially entertained inside Chicago Nightclub, where women were presented through a “line-up” system. Once a customer made a selection, the parties were then brought to rooms at Bleu Hotel, where the sexual services were allegedly consummated.

“Evidence gathered during the operation indicates that transactions ranged from approximately ₱5,000 to ₱15,000 per encounter, depending on the arrangement, with portions of the payment allegedly distributed among facilitators, managers, and other individuals involved,” the NBI said.

Those arrested, including managers, officers, facilitators, and customers are now facing charges for violations of Republic Act No. 9208, as amended (Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act), and Republic Act No. 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002). (Aaron Recuenco)