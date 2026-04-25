Sweet sweep: UST, St. John’s Institute book quarters seats

Unbeaten University of Santo Tomas secured a quarterfinals berth after sweeping Adamson, 27-25, 25-20, in the Shakey’s Girls Volleyball Invitational League (SGVIL) Rising Stars Cup Division 1 Saturday at the La Salle Green Hills Gym.

The Junior Golden Tigresses turned to Nicole Pelaez and Erin Sotto to deliver the crucial hits, especially in the closing stretch of the tight opening set, for their third win in as many games in Pool D.

Pelaez finished with 11 points while Sotto scored six of her eight markers on kill blocks for UST.

The Junior Golden Tigresses squandered two set point advantages in the opening set as Lady Baby Falcons winger Ellane Gonzalvo knotted the count one last time at 25 on an offspeed hit. Pelaez put UST back up with a hit before Sotto closed the frame with a kill block.

The Junior Golden Tigresses took control of the second set early and kept their distance the rest of the way to hand the Season 2 champion its first loss after a 2-0 start.

UST will shoot for a group stage sweep in the country’s biggest grassroots volleyball league, backed by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, Potato Corner and R and B Milk Tea on Monday against Emilio Aguinaldo College.

Gonzalvo had 14 points and Kristal Martin added eight markers for Adamson, which will shoot for the last quarters seat in the pool against Chiang Kai Shek College on Monday.

Meanwhile, Caera Celis dropped 17 points as St. John’s Institute advanced to the next round after a 25-14, 24-26, 15-8 escape over San Felipe Neri Catholic School for a 3-0 win-loss slate in Pool C.

University of Perpetual Help System Dalta defeated Cannosa Academy, 23-25, 25-9, 15-3, for a 2-1 card on top of Pool B while inaugural season winner California Academy opened its campaign with a marathon, 21-25, 25-18, 25-23, come-from-behind win over Bethel Academy in Pool A.

In Division 2, quarters-bound University of Batangas repulsed St. Paul College-Pasig, 25-18, 25-16, to complete a five-game Pool D sweep in the tournament backed by Smart Sports, PusoP.com, Solar Sports Free TV, Mikasa, Asics, Eurotel, Team Rebel Sports and Rigour Technology as technical partners.

National University Nazareth School-B grabbed a quarters berth with its fourth straight, beating PACE Academy, 25-9, 25-5, in Pool G.

Immaculate Conception Academy swept CCF-The Life Academy, 25-14, 25-14, in Pool G for a 2-2 record; St. Theresa’s College-QC dominated winless guest team Diverse Auckland Cubs, 25-19, 25-15, in Pool F for a 2-2 slate; San Beda University hiked its record to 3-2 after besting Miriam College, 25-20, 25-10, while Corpus Christi School remained unbeaten in three games after halting defending champion Domuschola International School’s three-game win streak in straight sets, 25-14, 25-26, in Pool E.

De La Salle Zobel-B topped St. John’s Institute-B, 25-19, 26-24, for its first win in four starts in Pool H.

SGVIL action continues Sunday with games available live and on-demand via PusoP.com livestream and Solar Sports.