Alex Eala eyes ‘better finish’ at WTA 125 clay meet in Catalonia

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Following another second-round exit in the Spanish capital, Alex Eala continues her search of the ‘holy grail’ as she vies in the WTA 125 Catalonia Open slated April 27 to May 3.

Though the event is not as heavy as her first three clay court tournaments, it remains a mountain to climb for the 20-year-old Eala as she will be up against formidable foes – foremost of them is recent tormentor Fil-Aussie Leylah Fernandez and two-time singles Grand Slam winner Czech Barbora Krejčíková.

Apart from Fernandez and Krejčíková, familiar faces are also entered in the contest, among them German Laura Siegemund, Brazilian Beatriz Maia, American Ashlyn Krueger, and Chinese Xinyu Wang.

Wang is the very player who handed Eala a 5-7, 7-5, 6-4 defeat at the WTA 250 ASB Classic semifinal in Auckland New Zealand earlier this year.

Also in the mix are reigning champion Hungarian Dalma Galfi and Czech Kateřina Siniaková, the titleist of the 2024 edition.

Draw will be posted soon, but Eala won’t participate in the doubles event of the said tourney.

It would be the first appearance for Eala in a Challenger event since the inaugural Philippine Women’s Open at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center where she suffered a quarters loss to eventual champion Colombian Camila Osorio last January.

Meantime, Eala, currently No. 44 in the world rankings, recently concluded her campaign in the WTA 1000 Mutua Madrid Open second round after yielding to No. 21 Belgian Elise Mertens, 2-6, 1-6.

However, her quest on Madrid soil isn’t done yet as she and her Turkish partner Zeynep Sonmez go up against Grand Slam winners Siniakova and American Taylor Townsend for a quarters ticket in the doubles later Saturday.

After the Catalonia meet, Eala will fly to Italy for the WTA 125 Parma Ladies Open and the prestigious WTA 1000 Italian Open (BNL d’Italia) also scheduled next month.

The events are part of Eala’s buildup for the star-studded French Open in Paris which runs May 24 to June 7.