JSKILLS starts title bid vs Taho Story in PYBC Season 2 opener

The Philippine Youth Basketball Championship (PYBC) stages its Season 2 on Sunday with a promise of more high-stakes action at the FilOil Centre in San Juan City.

Game time is set at 2:30 p.m., with one of the league’s defending champions looking to flex its might as inaugural Under-11 titlist Buena Foods–JSKILLS takes on Taho Story Sigma in the new Under-12 division.

For JSKILLS head coach Jerome Ortega, the opener presents an opportunity to showcase both progress and continuity as they brace for tougher challenges in the PYBC, which is presented by Growee.

“There is pressure, and we are aware of that, but we are working hard to further build the system, the chemistry, and our relationship with the kids,” said Ortega, as they lean on their championship poise in the Benjie Paras-led league, which is also backed by Ceelin Plus Chewables, HydroAid, Celeteque DermoScience, Myra, pH Care, Enervon, and Alaxan Xtra.

JSKILLS will parade a relatively intact roster, but Ortega understands that other teams will also be eager to chase glory while providing their players with a valuable platform to showcase their talents.

“Our trust in our players is crucial. Before, even if we don’t say anything, they already know what to do. But we know that other young kids will also try to give their all, and that is the beauty of this league,” Ortega added.

Meanwhile, bragging rights will be at stake at 1 p.m. as Spartans U12 takes on Grupong Bedista–San Beda.

Still in the same division, JJD Construction and Travis Generals take the floor at 4 p.m. for their PYBC debut, while the main offering will be the inaugural Under-18 matchup between 1118 Autospa Dragons and Grupong Bedista–San Beda.

PYBC Season 2 games will be streamed live via the PusoP app and PusoP.com.