DOJ still in the dark on Zaldy Co’s whereabouts

The Department of Justice (DOJ) admitted it has yet to determine the exact location of former Ako Bicol Party-list Representative Zaldy Co, stressing that “no specific” information is available at this time.

DOJ Secretary Fredderick Vida traveled to the Czech Republic on Thursday, April 23, to explore possible legal remedies—including deportation or extradition—to secure Co’s immediate return to the Philippines.

“That is the question that I have no specific answer yet as of now. I have no relevant and validated information as to that fact,” Vida told ABS-CBN News in an interview on Friday, April 24.

He cautioned against speculation, saying it could lead to misinformation. Vida added that he would refrain from making any statement until his meetings with Czech authorities are concluded.

“So hangga’t hindi po natatapos ang pakikipagpulong ng inyong lingkod sa representatives ng Czech authorities, hindi po ako makakapagbigay ng pahayag,” he said.

When asked about the basis for the government’s claim, Vida said it stemmed from information available to them before they left for the Czech Republic.

On April 16, President Marcos announced that Co had been arrested in Prague, Czech Republic, after reportedly crossing the border without proper documentation.

Prior to his arrest, Co was believed to have transferred across multiple jurisdictions in Europe despite his Philippine passport being canceled in December last year.

Malacañang said the Marcos administration is prepared to coordinate with Portugal or any other foreign government should it be confirmed that Co possesses a Portuguese passport.

In several video posts on Facebook, Co alleged that President Marcos and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez received billions in kickbacks, allegations the Palace has dismissed as fabricated blackmail.

He further alleged that officials authorized P100 billion in budget insertions for 2025. (Jel Santos)