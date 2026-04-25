Beyond the impersonation: What JMielle learned on ‘Your Face Sounds Familiar’

Sometimes, the best lessons are the ones you learn by chance.

This was proven true in the case of Marielle Montellano and JM dela Cerna, crowned Grand Winners of “Your Face Sounds Familiar” Season 4.

Known to fans as “JMielle” or simply as the “Birit Duo,” the pair reflected on how the competition reshaped their mindset as evolving entertainers.

For JM, the show pushed him beyond technical mastery and into a space of creative risk.

Often praised for his precision, he shared that the weekly transformations forced him to embrace uncertainty, a mindset he now plans to carry into the next phase of his career.

“Siguro yung pinaka, nakapagpa-realize sa akin is that the greatest risk is not taking any risk at all,” JM said. “’Yun po yung napulot ko talaga after ‘Your Face Sounds Familiar.’”

With that realization, JM is now more open to experimenting with his sound and performance style, aiming to connect with audiences in ways that go beyond vocal ability.

Marielle, on the other hand, found clarity in purpose. While the competition demanded near-perfect impersonations, she discovered that what truly resonates is sincerity.

“Being part of ‘Your Face…’ pushed me to become more intentional, not just with my music,” she shared. “Hindi lang siya basta-basta, andyan lang ‘tas kakantahin mo as is—dapat pala you put your heart into it, your soul, and how I connect with the audience as well.”

That sense of intention is something she intends to bring into all her future projects—prioritizing emotional connection as much as performance quality.

From their standout “Iconator” moments to ultimately taking home the grand title, JMielle has emerged not just as versatile performers, but as artists with a clearer sense of identity. Armed with lessons in risk-taking and authenticity, they now move forward ready to take on bigger stages and more meaningful work.

“Siyempre we owe it to outr fans din naman to grow as artists, to continue elevating ourselves our performers. Ayaw naming ma-disappoint sila,” Marielle maintains.

Their journey continues as they headline “JMIELLE: Sings The Icons,” happening May 29, at the SM North EDSA Skydome.

“Dito namin ipapakita na we are morethan imitators, impersonators. Maraming pasabog kaming inihanda para sa kanila,” adds JM.