Camiguin takes spotlight as 5150 Island Series fires off

The race for supremacy in the inaugural 5150 Triathlon Islands of the Philippines Series heats up Sunday, May 3, as a strong international field converges in Camiguin not only to battle for top honors but to claim a historic distinction – becoming the first-ever IRONMAN 5150 Camiguin champion.

More than a test of speed and endurance, the Olympic-distance race – featuring a 1.5km swim, 40km bike ride and 10km run – forms part of a landmark four-leg island circuit designed to position the Philippines as a premier global destination for triathlon. By combining world-class competition with some of the country’s most breathtaking island landscapes, the series underscores a coordinated push to elevate both sport and tourism on the international stage.

Camiguin, hosting the second leg of the series, marks its debut in endurance racing and offers a distinctive challenge with its volcanic terrain, rolling coastal roads and tropical climate. It follows the opening leg in Guimaras and sets the stage for upcoming races in Bohol on July 12 and Samal Island in Davao City on Sept. 20.

More than 300 athletes from 13 countries, including Hong Kong, Singapore, Canada, Dubai and the US, are set to compete in the premier race organized by Sunrise Events, Inc., ensuring fierce battles not only for overall titles but across various age-group categories. The course demands a careful balance of power and pacing, with conditions expected to test even the most seasoned triathletes.

Among those eager to take on the challenge is Ming Andale of Pagadian City, a consistent podium finisher for Team Trizur Kame. She views the race as both preparation and privilege.

“5150 Camiguin is a good venue for my upcoming races because of its beautiful terrain,” said Andale, who placed third in the Sunrise Sprint (40-44) category of IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu in 2025.

She pointed to the bike leg as the most demanding segment.

“The most challenging part is the bike course, but it’s more enjoyable because of the scenic view,” she said. “I came here to enjoy both the race and the place. Being on this island is already a privilege.”

Also expected to make a strong push is Bea Quiambao, who is riding the momentum of dominant performances in 5150 Guimaras and IRONMAN 70.3 Davao. She eyes not just another title in the premier Filipino Elite category but a place in history in Camiguin’s first staging of the event.

The race is held in partnership with Camiguin’s provincial government led by Gov. Xavier Jesus Romualdo, ensuring international standards in safety, operations and athlete experience.

The course itself promises to be as visually striking as it is demanding. The swim unfolds at the iconic Sunken Cemetery, followed by a bike course along the island’s scenic circumferential road, before culminating in a run at the provincial sports complex – a layout that rewards both strategy and strength.

The Sunrise Sprint kicks off the day at 5:40 a.m. with a rolling start, featuring a 750-meter swim, 20km bike ride, and 5km run. The main 5150 Camiguin race, including age-group and relay categories, begins at 6:30 a.m.

Backed by the Philippine Sports Commission, the National Sports Tourism Inter-Agency Council, and the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority, the series reflects a broader vision: establishing the Philippines as a world-class sporting destination where elite competition meets unparalleled natural beauty.

As Camiguin hosts an event of this scale for the first time, it stands as a compelling showcase of the country’s potential – where volcanic landscapes, coastal vistas and competitive sport converge to create a truly unique racing experience.