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Cebu jail inmate dead after brutal beating

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
DR. Rene Cam, medico legal officer of NBI-Central Visayas, explains the result of the autopsy that he conducted on the body of an inmate at the Cebu City Jail. (Contributed photo) ‎

By CALVIN CORDOVA

An inmate facing a statutory rape charge involving an 11-year-old girl was found dead after being beaten inside his cell at the Cebu City Jail in Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City.

Dr. Rene Cam, medico legal officer of the National Bureau of Investigation-Central Visayas (NBI), said the inmate bore severe injuries in the thighs and other parts of the body.

He also suffered injuries in his arms, suggesting he tried to parry the blows. His testicles were swollen.

“The most severe injuries were in his legs. At the back of his thighs. It was like hazing when someone is hit by a paddle,” said Cam. ‎ ‎

The inmate had been committed to the Cebu City Jail on March 25 after being charged with statutory rape.

He was found dead in his cell on April 26.

Cam added that the injuries appeared to have been inflicted repeatedly, almost daily, during his month-long detention.

According to the Cebu City Medical Center, the cause of death was cardiac arrest, which Cam linked to the blunt injuries sustained.

The family has sought assistance from the Commission on Human Rights-Central Visayas (CHR-7), which requested the NBI-7 to conduct an autopsy.

The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology-Central Visayas (BJMP-7) assured that it will coordinate with CHR-7 in the investigation.

Jail Inspector Samuel Manas, chief of the Community Relations Service Section of BJMP-7, said necessary action will be taken against those found responsible for the inmate’s death.

 

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