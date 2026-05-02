Caloocan grabs solo lead; Binan, Quezon beat rivals

Caloocan subdued Marikina, 84-71, on Friday and grabbed the solo lead in the SportsPlus MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 2026 Season at the Alonte Sports Arena in Binan, Laguna.

The Batang Kankaloo, with Eric Camson at the helm, led as far as 78-56 before cruising to their fifth straight win and moving ahead of Gensan (4-0) in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 28-team tournament.

Camson wound up with 17 points and 8 rebounds and was chosen the best player over Kean Baclaan, with 11 points, 6 assists and 3 rebounds, Kymani Ladi, with 19 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 blocks, and Dom Escobar, with 10 points plus 6 rebounds.

The Marikina Shoemasters slid to 2-3 despite Louie Vigil’s 20-point, 7-rebound, 3-assist output, Jeff Javillonar’s 14 points and 3 assists, and RR Casajeros’ 13 points, 4 assists and 2 rebounds.

In other games, Quezon Province quelled Meycauayan Marilao’s fiery rally to prevail, 84-75, in the opener, while Binan Tatak Gel silenced Basilan Steel in the last 3 minutes and 10 seconds to pull off a come-from-behind 80-70 victory in the nightcap.

The count was tied at 70 until Kenny Roger Rocacurva completed a 3-point play and scored on a drive, sparking a closing 10-point run by Binan.

Basilan surged ahead, 27-13, but Binan wrested control, 51-49, after a 13-point cluster.

Carlo Lastimosa paced Binan with 16 points, 5 assists and 3 rebounds, followed by Rocacurva with 11 points, 10 rebounds and 3 assists, Nic Cabanero, with 11 points and 6 rebounds, and Pamboy Raymundo with 11 points, 4 assists and 3 rebounds.

Basilan, which tumbled to 2-3, got 13 points each from John Byron Villarias and Gab Cometa, and 12 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals from John Wilson.