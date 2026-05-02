NLEX Road Warriors target twice-to-beat armor against Converge FiberXers

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Games Saturday

(Ninoy Aquino Stadium)

5:15 p.m. – Terrafirma vs Macau

7:30 p.m. – NLEX vs Converge

NLEX guns for the twice-to-beat bonus when it tangles against Converge, a team also aiming to stay within the playoff picture in the PBA Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium on Saturday, May 2.

Riding the momentum of its thrilling 92-90 win over the erstwhile solo leader Rain or Shine, the Road Warriors seek ninth victory against the FiberXers in their 7:30 p.m. affair.

Raising the curtain to the intriguing duel is the clash between two teams battling for survival in Terrafirma and Macau in the first game at 5:15 p.m.

Although already one-win away from the quarterfinals armor after compiling an 8-2 record, NLEX head coach Jong Uichico stressed his team cannot afford to let its guard down, especially against a Converge team fighting for dear life.

“Mahirap kalaban yung mga teams na backs against the wall. Kasi kailangan nila ng panalo so alam namin na all out sila,” said Uichico, noting that the FiberXers record doesn’t exactly reflect the quality of their team.

“Hindi kami pwedeng mag guards down kailangan ready kasi di pa kami sure (sa twice-to-beat) so kailangan pa namin ng panalo,” he added.

For one, Converge is seemingly rounding out to form with their two-game winning streak, especially with Donovan Smith seemingly exactly what the doctor ordered for the FiberXers.

Aside from the hulking import, weapons are also plenty for Converge in local stars like Juan Gomez de Liano, Alec Stockton, Justine Baltazar and Justin Arana.

But NLEX isn’t one to get easily fazed, not after the big win against Rain or Shine with JB Bahio nailing the clutch jumper.

Aside from Robert Bolick and import Cady Lalanne, guys like Schonny Winston, LJay Gonzales and Xyrus Torres are proven capable to step up for the team.