ROS, Ginebra in marquee duel at Big Dome

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Games Sunday

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

5:15 p.m. — Meralco vs Blackwater

7:30 p.m. — Rain or Shine vs Ginebra

Rain or Shine and Barangay Ginebra are not only looking to pick up the pieces from their tough loss but they are also aiming at the twice-to-beat advantage when they lock horns in the PBA Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, May 3.

With the Kings still licking their wounds from the loss to the Meralco Bolts last Friday, they are figuring in another blockbuster duel this time against the Elasto Painters in the main event of the twin bill at 7:30 p.m.

Also seeking a boost to their twice-to-beat bid in the quarterfinals, the Bolts, on the other hand, take on the Blackwater Bossing in the first offering at 5:15 p.m.

The two games are deemed crucial to how the playoff picture would look, especially that ROS, Ginebra, Meralco along with NLEX are in the Top 4 so far of the standings.

For the Elasto Painters, a win against the Kings would assure them of finishing in the upper echelon as that would hike their record to a 9-3 slate.

The problem, however, for ROS is injuries.

Felix Lemetti and rookie Jun Roque are out with respective knee injuries while Caelan Tiongson missed the last game due to illness.

“Medyo marami nang nabawas sa amin. Si Felix, si Jun Roque, kanina hindi nakalaro si Caelan. Meron pa siya mga viral issues,” said Guiao.

“But sa akin maganda pa rin naman ang nilalaro namin. So ano lang, get the 9th win and prepare for the quarterfinals. Ganoon lang sa amin,” he added.

Out to carry the load for ROS are import Jaylen Johnson and locals Gian Mamuyac, Andrei Caracut and Adrian Nocum. Guys like Jhonard Clarito and Leonard Santillan also need to step up especially against the weapons of Ginebra.

Justin Brownlee, RJ Abarrientos and Scottie Thompson are surely raring to put their campaign back on track especially after their five-game winning streak got snapped by the loss to the Bolts.