MPD hunts protester in Labor Day rally assault

The Manila Police District (MPD) is hunting a protester accused of assaulting police officers and stealing a mobile phone during the Labor Day rally on Kalaw Avenue in Manila.

MPD director Police Brig. Gen. Arnold Santiago said the suspect punched a police officer and grabbed a cellphone from another officer at the height of the protest, triggering a brief commotion.

Initial reports said the incident began when a member of a police monitoring team was documenting the rally using his mobile phone. The suspect allegedly snatched the device, prompting a confrontation that escalated into physical assault.

Responding officers who attempted to intervene were also reportedly struck by the suspect using a piece of bamboo.

According to Philippine National Police spokesperson Brig. Gen. Randulf Tuaño, a total of five police personnel were injured in the incident, sustaining abrasions and hematoma. Two of them remain confined in a hospital.

Capt. Felino Nebato, MPD Legal Service chief, said the suspect may face multiple charges, including robbery and physical injuries. He was also identified as among those involved in last year’s Sept. 21 rally disturbance in Mendiola.

Authorities said the suspect was identified through information gathered from individuals present at the protest. Follow-up operations are ongoing for his arrest.

The Manila police have yet to disclose the identity of the rallyist and the group he is affiliated with as the investigation is still ongoing.

Despite the incident, police maintained that the Labor Day rallies in Manila were generally peaceful, stressing that the altercation was an isolated case.

“Ganoon po ba ang malayang pamamahayag, may kasamang pagnanakaw (Is that what free expression looks like, accompanied by theft)?” said Lt. Col. June Paolo Abrazado.

The MPD reiterated that officers on the ground exercised maximum tolerance while securing the demonstrations, even as tensions briefly escalated.

MPD spokesperson Maj. Philipp Ines told the Manila Bulletin that while police respect the public’s right to peaceful assembly, coordination and open communication remain crucial in maintaining order during mass actions.

“Karapatan at kalayaan ay may kaakibat na responsibilidad (Rights and freedom come with corresponding responsibility),” Ines said.

The MPD earlier assured maximum tolerance during Labor Day protests but stressed that authorities would enforce the law against individuals who commit violations. (Diann Calucin, Hannah Nicol)