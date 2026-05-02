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VP Sara legal team to join Senate impeachment trial

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Vice President Sara Duterte (Photo by John Louie Abrina)

Vice President Sara Duterte’s legal team has confirmed it will “definitely participate” in a possible Senate impeachment trial, even as it continues to challenge the constitutionality of the proceedings before the Supreme Court.

Lawyer Michael Poa, spokesperson for Duterte’s impeachment defense team, said the camp is prepared for a full trial should the case move forward to the Senate.

“As for the Senate, we will definitely participate—the defense team,” Poa said in a recent dzBB interview.

Poa noted that Duterte’s camp recognizes that the possible impeachment proceeding in the Senate is a “real trial,” and that both the defense team and prosecutors will be present.

However, Poa said Duterte’s personal attendance would depend on whether her presence is required for specific proceedings.

“The very presence of the Vice President, of course, will depend on what the incident is in that trial—if it is necessary for her to be there,” he explained.

Poa added that Duterte may not need to attend every hearing, drawing parallels with the impeachment trial of Renato Corona, who was not present at all stages of his 2012 trial.

“She will not be present in all the proceedings,” he added.

Earlier, the defense team explained Duterte’s absence from House hearings, noting that it is not the “proper forum” and emphasizing that the Senate should act as the impeachment court.

The House Committee on Justice, onApril 29, voted unanimously to establish probable cause in impeachement complaints against Duterte, paving the way for the case to potentially advance to a Senate trial. The complaints include allegations such as unexplained wealth and misuse of public funds.

Her defense team criticized the House proceedings, saying the presentation of evidence lacks substance and fails to meet the standard for probable cause. (Merlina Malipot) 

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