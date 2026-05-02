NLEX whips Converge to clinch twice-to-beat bonus

By REYNALD MAGALLON

NLEX rode on a huge second half flurry and routed Converge, 100-82 to assure itself of a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals of the PBA Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium on Saturday, May 2.

Schonny Winston haunted his former team as he connived with Robert Bolick and Cady Lalanne in the huge second half assault that allowed them to tear the game wide open after trailing by two at the break.

The Road Warriors picked up their ninth win in 11 games, assuring them of finishing within the Top 4 while also virtually eliminating the FiberXers from playoff contention.

Converge dropped to a 4-7 record and while it can still improve to a 5-7 slate with one game left, it holds an inferior quotient against San Miguel, Magnolia and Terrafirma — teams which could possibly tie them at the eighth spot.

Winston fired 21 points while Lalanne had a double-double of 22 points and 14 rebounds. Bolick also finished with 21 as NLEX turned the tables from a 34-36 and took a commanding 96-75 lead.

Meanwhile, Terrafirma returned to winning ways with a 102-84 win over Macau just in time to stay on course for a playoff spot.

Jerrick Ahanmisi exploded for 28 points to go with eight assists while import Mubashar Ali put up a double-double of 25 points and 16 rebounds.

Geo Chiu also chipped in 12 points and 11 rebounds as the Dyip improved to a 4-6 record just half a game behind San Miguel and Magnolia at the eighth place.

The Black Knights dropped to a 2-9 slate.