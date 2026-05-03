Brothers assault man in Manila; rob P80K cash, jewelry

A 33-year-old man was assaulted and robbed in Tondo, Manila, by three siblings who took nearly P80,000 worth of cash and valuables from him, authorities said.

The victim, identified as “Michael,” had just arrived to pick up his parked vehicle along Ersha Street, Barangay 172, on Saturday afternoon when the siblings confronted him.

Without warning, they declared a hold-up, repeatedly punching and beating him while seizing his belongings.

Michael reported that the suspects grabbed jewelry worth about P65,000 and more than P18,000 in cash.

He managed to escape but sustained injuries, including a bloodied face.

Barangay officials noted that neither the victim nor the suspects reside in the area, and that Michael was only using the street as a temporary parking space.

Police later tracked down and arrested one of the robbers at his residence, though none of the stolen items were recovered.

Investigators confirmed that the suspects are brothers and are also probing their possible involvement in a similar mauling incident in Tondo earlier this year that circulated online.

Michael denied social media claims suggesting he knew the suspects or had a prior dispute with them.

The arrested suspect is now in the custody of the Manila Police District (MPD) and will face charges of robbery with physical injuries.

Authorities have also identified the two remaining robbers and are preparing charges against them. (Diann Calucin)