In-form Quiambao, Bonda conquer 5150 Camiguin

CAMIGUIN Island – Bea Quiambao stamped her class as the country’s brightest endurance racing star, delivering a commanding, back-to-back statement performance by ruling the inaugural IRONMAN 5150 Camiguin on Sunday here – two months after her triumph at IRONMAN 70.3 Davao.

With two major titles in as many starts, Quiambao has quickly become the toast of Philippine triathlon, showcasing not only consistency but dominance across varying race formats and conditions.

Tested by a dramatic shift in weather – from a heavy pre-dawn downpour to overcast skies, and eventually a punishing mix of sun and gusting winds – the 25-year-old standout from Malaybalay, Bukidnon, proved unshaken. She controlled every stage of the Olympic-distance race, topping both the overall and Filipino Elite categories with a winning time of 2 hours, 44 minutes and 16 seconds with split times of 24:55-1:22:39-49:00 over the 1.5km swim, 40km bike and 10km run distance.

Kenneth Bonda topped the men’s side of the event organized by Sunrise Events, Inc. in 2:19:59, besting John Hamlan (2:31:52) to likewise clinch the Philippine Sports Commission’s Filipino Elite Category title.

The race began in ideal conditions, setting a gritty tone for the international field, composed of athletes from 15 countries. As the skies cleared, thick clouds lingered before giving way to bursts of heat, while strong winds swept across the island – particularly challenging competitors on the rolling hills of the bike leg.

Through it all, Quiambao and Bonda remained firmly in control.

She set the tone early with a dominant swim, surged further ahead in the demanding bike segment, and sealed the victory with a steady run despite the mounting fatigue.

Beyond the win, however, Quiambao highlighted the unique experience of racing in Camiguin – an island known for its seven volcanoes, lush forests, hot and cold springs, white sand beaches, and iconic landmarks like the Sunken Cemetery.

“It was a really nice experience because I could see the coral underwater, and then it was really windy,” said Quiambao, reflecting on the swim and bike legs that offered both challenge and scenery.

“The bike was really unique and while I was biking, I was looking at the ocean. So I had a lot of energy to lessen the fatigue that I felt,” she added, pointing to how the island’s natural beauty helped power her through the course.

She admitted the final leg tested her limits, especially with the rising heat and the energy of the crowd pushing her forward.

“The running was really nice, but I did get tired because of the people who cheered me. So overall, I recommend this race to everyone,” she said.

Among the three disciplines, the swim stood out as her favorite – both for its familiarity and its serenity.

“The swim, because I was able to see the sky and the sun. It’s the same kind of place where I came from. I really wanted to go to that place and now I really went there,” said Quiambao, who will be gunning for a third IRONMAN title in Subic next month.

Her performance not only underscored her growing dominance but also spotlighted Camiguin as a rising destination in the global triathlon scene. With its scenic yet demanding terrain, unpredictable weather elements, and postcard-worthy backdrop, the island presents a compelling blend of challenge and allure for endurance athletes.

Drawing strength from the vibrant course and the crowd’s support, Bonda said the experience pushed him to keep going despite the heat and challenges.

“It’s really nice – especially the swim course because of the coral. Then on the bike, the cheering crowd gives you energy and takes away the fatigue. The run was hot, but it was definitely manageable,” said 23-year-old Bonda in Filipino.

An Aircraft Mechanics student at Atech Aviation in Cagayan de Oro, the Lanao del Norte native admitted he came into the race with limited training due to academic commitments, making his performance even more impressive. He earlier secured a runner-up finish in his age group in Davao, but this latest win marks his breakthrough.

A member of Tri SND, he now plans to step up to the IRONMAN 70.3 in his next race.

Other age-group winners included Giulio Contreras (male 16-19, 2:43:45) and Zita Clarke (female 16-19, 2:59:42); James Van Ramoga (male 20-24, 2:28:08) and Grace Bullecer (female 20-24, 3:40:10); Ericson Oteda (male 25-29, 2:41:40); Sebastien Redila (male 30-34, 2:33:43); John Rey Tumanda (male 35-39, 2:29:35) and Marina Filezio (female 35-39, 3:43:40); Johnson Ejase (male 40-44, 2:42:12); Julius Polinio (male 45-49, 2:55:25) and Fabienne Wyss (female 45-49, 2:59:47); Mikkie Davies (male 50-54, 2:49:06) and Diana Marie Yu (female 50-54, 4:50:42); Marco Cano (male 55-59, 3:54:06); Robert Shannon (male 60-64, 3:12:27) and Jo Cudmore (female 60-64, 4:30:38); David Parker (male 65-69, 3:35:48); and Nick Cudmore (male 70-74, 3:22:19).

In the women’s 25-29 category, Princess Hazel Mata topped the field with a time of 3:01:32, outpacing Michel Apugan (3:22:26) – daughter of Bonbon, Catarman Barangay Captain Camilio Apugan – and Maureen Velasco (3:26:22).

Joy Angela Ignacio, meanwhile, captured the women’s 30-34 title after clocking 4:15:44, finishing ahead of Katreena Bongcawil (4:20:54) and Betelguese Arcay (4:28:17) of Bohol, which will host the third stop of the four-leg 5150 Triathlon Islands of the Philippines Series in July. Supported by the National Sports Tourism Inter-Agency Council, the Philippine Sports Commission, and the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority, the series underscores a broader initiative to position the Philippines as a premier destination for endurance sports.

Ilyn Andale delivered one of the most thrilling performances of the event in the women’s 40-44 division, edging Joseline Vilela in a dramatic finish. Andale posted a 3:32:01, narrowly beating Vilela’s 3:32:21. Despite Vilela’s strong closing run of 1:06:34, Andale held firm with a 1:08:05 run to secure the victory.

In relay competitions, Team Ferrum Tri timed 2:12:57 to edge Team Tribxu (2:30:07) and Team 2GO 3.0 (3:09:04) for the men’s crown, while Team PCG claimed the mixed relay title with a 3:01:10 clocking, beating Team BabyCakes (3:15:33) and Team Jojove (3:36:56).