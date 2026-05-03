Over 5,000 evacuated amid Mayon eruption – DSWD

Thousands of residents have taken shelter in evacuation centers as Mayon Volcano continues to show renewed eruptive activity.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) reported on Sunday, May 3, that 1,438 families, or 5,440 individuals, are currently staying in 14 evacuation centers across Albay.

Another 26 families, or 85 persons, remain displaced and are staying with relatives or friends outside official facilities.

Since Alert Level 3 was raised on January 6, a total of 87 barangays have been affected, displacing 30,522 families, or 102,406 individuals.

DSWD said it has already provided ₱71.6 million worth of humanitarian assistance and assured that ₱6.1 billion in standby resources remain available, including food, non-food items, and quick response funds.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) reported continued activity at Mayon Volcano, including pyroclastic density currents (PDCs), lava flows, minor strombolian eruptions, and volcanic earthquakes.

Authorities reiterated that entry into the six-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone is strictly prohibited and advised residents within the eight-kilometer radius to stay alert for possible evacuation should activity escalate further. (Ellalyn De Vera-Ruiz)