PNP runs after financiers of cigarette smuggling

Following a series of operations that uncovered billions of pesos worth of smuggled cigarettes, the Philippine National Police (PNP) is intensifying efforts to identify the groups and individuals financing these large-scale smuggling activities.

Acting PNP Chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez, Jr. emphasized that the sheer volume of confiscated contraband points to systematic and highly organized illegal operations.

“Your Philippine National Police has been successful in confiscating every smuggled cigarette that we would monitor in our intelligence radar. While arrests were also made, we want to dig deeper to identify the financiers and hold them accountable for their illegal activities,” said Nartatez.

Late last month, police seized around P1.1 billion worth of smuggled cigarettes in an operation in Batangas City.

This was followed by another operation in Valenzuela City where around P1.5 billion worth of cigarettes were also seized a day after the Batangas operation.

Multi-million pesos worth of cigarettes were confiscated and in one instance, a P1 million bribe was offered but was rejected by the police.

The PNP’s suspicion on cigarette smuggling was further boosted by the resolution filed by Senate Finance Committee Chairman Sherwin Gatchalian to seek a legislative inquiry into reports that high-ranking security officers are providing funds for the illegal trade.

Nartatez committed that the PNP will cooperate fully with the Senate and other concerned authorities as he emphasized that rank will not serve as a shield for anyone found guilty. (Aaron Recuenco)