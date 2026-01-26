SportsVolleyball

Junior Altas beat Staglets for 3rd straight victory

Tempo Desk
UPH Junior Altas Spikers

Defending champion University of Perpetual Help streaked to its third win by outlasting San Sebastian College, 25-17, 25-22, 25-27, 20-25, 15-11, to stay perfect in the NCAA Season 101 Junior Volleyball Fiesta on Monday, Jan. 26, at Arellano Gym in Pasay City.

 

Four players of coach Sandy Rieta scored in double digits to remain unblemished in three games.

 

The Junior Altas Spikers needed close to two hours to pull it trough – thanks to Daryl Torio who exploded for 23 points on 22 attacks, two service aces and a block.

 

Gab Macatuno added 17 points while Johh Lat and Cholo Bustamante combined for 24 points.

 

Junior Altas setter Mark Gale registered 62 excellent sets in 81 attempts, while libero JM Regorosa had 32 reception and 16 digs.

 

In other games, the Arellano Lady Braves downed La Salle Greenhills 25-13, 25-9 and the EAC Brigadiers edged the SBU Red Cubs 25-14, 25-23, 22-25, 21-25, 15-12.

 

 

 

, La Salle Greenhills win over JRU Light Bombers in 5th set 25-23, 25-15, 17-25, 22-25, 15-11.

 

