ICC finds Duterte fit for trial, sets Feb. 23 hearing

The International Criminal Court (ICC) announced that its Pre-Trial Chamber I has found former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte medically fit to participate in proceedings. The chamber has scheduled the start of the confirmation of charges hearing for February 23, 2026.

In a statement issued on January 26 (Manila time), the ICC said it rejected the defense’s request to indefinitely adjourn the case, which argued Duterte was unfit to take part.

A panel of three independent medical experts examined Duterte and submitted their reports on December 5, 2025. Both the prosecution, defense, and the Office of Public Counsel for Victims were given the chance to comment on the findings.

After reviewing the medical assessments, legal standards, and overall circumstances, the chamber ruled that Duterte can effectively exercise his procedural rights.

With this decision, pre-trial proceedings will resume, with the confirmation of charges hearing set to begin on February 23—over four months later than originally scheduled.

The court said it will issue a separate order setting the detailed schedule and directions for the hearing, including any measures recommended by medical experts to facilitate Duterte’s participation.

The ICC explained that the confirmation of charges hearing will determine whether there is sufficient evidence to establish substantial grounds to believe that Duterte committed each of the crimes charged.

If one or more charges are confirmed, the ICC said the case will be transferred to a Trial Chamber, which will handle the trial phase of the proceedings.

The ICC added that practical information on how the public can attend or watch the proceedings will be released closer to the hearing date.

The ICC is investigating Duterte for alleged crimes against humanity of murder and attempted murder linked to the Philippines’ anti-drug campaign between Nov. 1, 2011, when Duterte was mayor of Davao City, and March 16, 2019, before the country’s withdrawal from the Rome Statute under his presidency.

A warrant of arrest against Duterte was issued on March 7, 2025, as “Secret” and reclassified as “Public” on March 11, 2025.

Duterte was turned over to the ICC on March 12, 2025, after being arrested by Philippine authorities.

His initial appearance before the ICC took place on March 14, 2025, while the confirmation hearing originally set for September 2025 was postponed to resolve the defense’s request for adjournment based on his alleged unfitness to participate.

Duterte’s defense, led by Nicholas Kaufman, had claimed that the former president’s health had deteriorated.

However, Duterte’s family, particularly Vice President Sara Duterte, Davao City Representative Paolo Duterte, and youngest daughter Veronica, said Duterte was doing just fine.

Pre-Trial Chamber I is composed of Presiding Judge Iulia Antoanella Motoc and Judges Reine Adélaïde Sophie Alapini-Gansou and María del Socorro Flores Liera. (Argyll Geducos)