Sandiganbayan resets Revilla’s arraignment as supporters hold prayer rally in Cavite

The Sandiganbayan has reset to February 16 the arraignment of former senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. in the non-bailable malversation of public funds case involving the alleged ₱92.8 million “ghost” flood control project in Pandi, Bulacan.

The arraignment, originally scheduled for February 9, was postponed by the anti-graft court’s Third Division due to Revilla’s pending motion for reconsideration of the February 5 denial of his plea to dismiss the charge.

Revilla’s co-accused, former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Bulacan accountant Juanito Mendoza, also filed a similar motion, resulting in the resetting of his arraignment.

Meanwhile, other co-accused—including former Bulacan assistant engineer Brice Hernandez, engineers Jaypee Mendoza, R.J. Domasig, Emelita Juat, and cashier Christina Mae Pineda—entered pleas of “not guilty” during the February 9 proceedings.

Revilla and his co-accused remain detained at the Payatas jail in Quezon City after the court denied his request to be transferred to the Philippine National Police custodial facility.

The Ombudsman charged Revilla and his co-accused with malversation and graft, alleging they conspired to facilitate the release of ₱76 million for the supposed construction of the ₱92.8 million flood control project.

While legal proceedings continue, Revilla’s supporters staged an ecumenical prayer rally at the Aguinaldo Shrine in Kawit, Cavite on February 8.

The event drew an estimated 5,000 to 6,000 attendees, according to the Kawit Municipal Police Station and the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

Representatives from various religious groups joined the gathering, which began at 5 p.m.

During the rally, Cavite 2nd District Rep. Lani Mercado Revilla, the former senator’s wife, delivered an emotional speech: “Masakit, at higit sa lahat, nakakagalit, na masilayan ang aming mahal na ama, ang aking mahal na asawa sa kanyang pinagdaraanan ngayon… Sapagkat ang kanyang pagdurusa ay hindi bunga ng pagsuko sa isang kasalanan, kundi isang pagsuko sa isang sistemang pumayag sa kawalaan ng hustisya.”

Revilla’s children—including Agimat Partylist Rep. Bryan Revilla, Cavite 1st District Rep. Jolo Revilla, and Cavite Vice Governor Ram Revilla Bautista—were also present at the rally. (Czarina Ong Ki, Carla Bauto Deña)