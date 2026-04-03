Suspected victim of ‘illegal recruitment’ intercepted at NAIA

By JEFFREY DAMICOG

A suspected victim of “illegal recruitment or human trafficking” has been intercepted by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) and has been prevented from travelling to Hong Kong.

The BI identified her as “Richelle” who was not allowed to travel abroad last March 30.

It said that the bureau’s Immigration Protection and Border Enforcement Section (I-PROBES) observed several “red flags” including her inability to clearly state her travel purpose, lack of a concrete itinerary, and insufficient capacity to sustain her stay abroad.

“She could not explain where she would go or what she would specifically do upon arrival in Hong Kong,” Immigration Commissioner Joel Anthony M. Viado said.

“These are classic indicators of illegal recruitment or potential trafficking,” Viado said.

When she was not allowed to board her flight, “Richelle” approached a television network at the airport and aired her complaint.

During the television interview that became viral, “Richelle” said she only wanted to experience her first international travel and assured that she does not intend to seek work.

She also said that she has completed authentic papers for her travel which, she said, she already spent P40,000.

In justifying the BI’s act of preventing “Richelle’s” travel to Hong Kong, Viado said the bureau only intends to protect Filipinos against illegal recruitment or human trafficking which exposes them to abuse and illegal work conditions.

He reminded that the BI, as a member of the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT), has been tasked to identify and prevent possible illegal recruitment and trafficking cases at the ports.

“We understand public sentiment, especially when such cases go viral, but our foremost duty mandated by the law and as part of the IACAT, is to protect Filipinos from falling victims to exploitation,” he stressed.