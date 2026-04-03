PH drag star Misua, pumanaw na!

By DELIA CUARESMA

Pumanaw na ang 27-year old Cagayan de Oro-based drag artist na si Jayson Ty, na mas kilala bilang “Misua.”

Kinumpirma ng pamilya ni Misua ang pagpanaw ng drag artist nitong Huwebes, April 2.

Saad ng pamilya ni Misua: ”With great sadness, we announce the passing of Jayson Ty on April 2, 2026. Jayson was our dearly loved son, brother, friend, mentor, and most of all, Jayson is a star. He will be greatly missed by his loving family and close friends. Details about the funeral and wake will follow.”

Ayon sa World of Wonder, ang franchisor ng “Drag Race Philippines,” kasali si Misua sa Season 4 ng Philippine reality competition series.

Pansamantala nilang ipahihinto ang palabas dahil sa pagkamatay ni Ty.

Anila: “We are heartbroken to share that Misua, a talented Queen set to appear on season four of ‘Drag Race Philippines,’ passed away in her sleep the morning of April 2.

“She brought light, artistry, and joy to those around her, and she will be deeply missed.

“We have paused production to care for and support our cast and crew during this incredibly difficult time.

“Our thoughts are with her family, friends, and all who loved her. We are in contact with her family who have asked for privacy during this hard time.”