Taduran defends IBF crown vs Mexican; Pacquiao son eyes 1st pro win

By REYNALD MAGALLON

International Boxing Federation (IBF) minimumweight champion Pedro Taduran is eyeing a statement victory when he defends his crown against Mexican Gustavo Perez Alvarez at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California on Saturday, April 4.

The hard-punching Filipino successfully made weight on Friday, April 3, tipping the scales 104.6 pounds – very much inside the 105lbs limit.

Alvarez, likewise, weighed just right within the limit at 105.2 lbs.

Making his third title defense since winning the crown against Ginjiro Shigeoka, Taduran is ready to flaunt his firepower and fire a warning at the other two kings of the minimumweight division in unified WBO and WBA champion Oscar Collazo and compatriot and WBC title holder Melvin Jerusalem.

“I am ready to prove to the world why I am the best minimumweight on the planet,” said Taduran.

“I have worked extremely hard for this fight and I am going to put on a performance that makes everyone proud. Gustavo is a strong challenger, but when we step inside that ring tomorrow night in Temecula, the IBF belt stays right here with me,” he added.

It will also be the first time that Taduran is fighting in the US so he’s naturally motivated to make an impression.

Taduran is boasting a 19-4-1 record with 13 knockouts while Alvarez is sporting a 16-1 card with 5KOs.

“Taduran is a great champion and I respect him, but I am coming to Temecula ready to make history. I have worked my whole career for a shot at a world title and I am not leaving California without that IBF belt. Tomorrow night is my night,” said Alvarez.

In the co-main event, meanwhile, Jimuel Pacquiao (0-0-1) seeks first professional win against former bareknuckle fighter Darrick Gates (0-1).

The son of only eight division world champion Manny Pacquiao weighed 136.2 lbs a little over the lightweight limit of 135lbs. Gate, on the other hand, tipped the scales at 133.8 lbs.