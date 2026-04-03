Thousands of devotees join Good Friday Nazarene procession in Quiapo

By HANNAC NICOL

The annual procession began earlier than scheduled, with the image leaving the Minor Basilica and National Shrine of Jesus Nazarene in Quiapo at around 11:35 p.m. on April 2, ahead of its planned midnight start.

Devotees, including members of the Hijos del Nazarene, gathered late Thursday night to witness the start of the procession, which commemorates the suffering and death of Jesus Christ.

According to the Manila City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Department (MDRRMO), as of 6:08 a.m., the andas of the Jesus Nazarene was along Duque de Alba Street.

The andas was later seen along Arlegui Street at around 7:20 a.m., before passing through Concepcion Aguila Street and traversing Hidalgo Street.

As of 11:06 a.m., the andas of the Jesus Nazarene was traversing G. Puyat Street corner Guzman Street.

The Jesus Nazarene met Nuestra Señora del Soledad during the traditional “Encuentro.”

Authorities said the procession has been under close monitoring since midnight, with around 3,200 personnel deployed by the Manila Police District to ensure public safety.

Thousands of devotees lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the revered image, with some walking barefoot as a sign of penance, while others distributed food and water to fellow participants.

Organizers reminded participants to observe solemnity during the procession, urging them to offer prayers and maintain silence as a sign of respect for the occasion.

Medical response teams from the Manila DRRMO were deployed in key areas, including Plaza Roma in Intramuros and near San Sebastian Church, to provide first aid and emergency assistance.

Responders remain on standby to ensure the safety of devotees throughout the procession.