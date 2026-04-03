HeadlinesLocalNews

Thousands of devotees join Good Friday Nazarene procession in Quiapo

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
As of 11:06 a.m., the andas of the Jesus Nazareno was traversing G. Puyat Street corner Guzman Street (Photo from Manila DRRMD)

By HANNAC NICOL

The annual procession began earlier than scheduled, with the image leaving the Minor Basilica and National Shrine of Jesus Nazarene in Quiapo at around 11:35 p.m. on April 2, ahead of its planned midnight start.

Devotees, including members of the Hijos del Nazarene, gathered late Thursday night to witness the start of the procession, which commemorates the suffering and death of Jesus Christ.

According to the Manila City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Department (MDRRMO), as of 6:08 a.m., the andas of the Jesus Nazarene was along Duque de Alba Street.

The andas was later seen along Arlegui Street at around 7:20 a.m., before passing through Concepcion Aguila Street and traversing Hidalgo Street.

As of 11:06 a.m., the andas of the Jesus Nazarene was traversing G. Puyat Street corner Guzman Street.

The Jesus Nazarene met Nuestra Señora del Soledad during the traditional “Encuentro.”

Authorities said the procession has been under close monitoring since midnight, with around 3,200 personnel deployed by the Manila Police District to ensure public safety.

Thousands of devotees lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the revered image, with some walking barefoot as a sign of penance, while others distributed food and water to fellow participants.

Organizers reminded participants to observe solemnity during the procession, urging them to offer prayers and maintain silence as a sign of respect for the occasion.

Medical response teams from the Manila DRRMO were deployed in key areas, including Plaza Roma in Intramuros and near San Sebastian Church, to provide first aid and emergency assistance.

Responders remain on standby to ensure the safety of devotees throughout the procession.

PH bet wins 3rd runner-up two days after pageant error
Condom program not a sure thing in ARMM
Former DPWH Build, Build, Build committee chair Lamentillo releases book on Duterte admin’s infras
Comelec told to ensure orderly May 9 elections
75,000 cops deployed for Holy Week security
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Taduran defends IBF crown vs Mexican; Pacquiao son eyes 1st pro win

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Taduran defends IBF crown vs Mexican; Pacquiao son eyes 1st pro win
boxing Headlines Sports
Wembanyama-less Spurs roll past Clippers for 11th straight win
Basketball Sports
Cebu taxi operator, driver in hot water for ‘overcharging’ a South Korean pop star
Headlines News
PCG logs 2.4M passengers in seaports as Holy Week travel peaks
Headlines News