PCG logs 2.4M passengers in seaports as Holy Week travel peaks

By Martin Sadongdong

More than 2.4 million passengers have passed through various seaports nationwide as of Friday, April 3, even as the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) reported no major surge beyond expectations and kept strict safety measures in place.

Data from the PCG showed a total of 1,273,272 outbound and 1,169,805 inbound travelers from March 28 to 6 a.m. of April 3, reflecting the annual Holy Week travel peak.

“Across nearly 353 ports nationwide, the increase in passengers was not as large as we expected,” PCG spokesperson Commodore Noemie Cayabyab said.

The PCG has placed all its districts, stations, and sub-stations on heightened alert from March 28 to April 5 as part of its annual Holy Week operations when millions travel to provinces and tourist destinations.

Last year, the PCG recorded three million passengers during the Holy Week rush.

“What the PCG is doing, because we anticipate the three million passengers recorded last year, is to place all operating units of the PCG on a heightened alert status. We have also deployed 17,000 PCG personnel nationwide, including the activation of floating assets across the country and even our ships,” Cayabyab stated.

Popular routes remained busy ports serving Cebu, Batangas, Aklan, Iloilo, and Oriental Mindoro recording the highest passenger volume due to their proximity to tourist destinations, she added.

Despite steady traffic, the PCG maintained strict inspections as a total of 153 vessels and 70 motorbancas were checked from midnight to 6 a.m. on April 3 alone. During the same period, 11,418 outbound and 11,677 inbound passengers were monitored.

“The directive of our Commandant, Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan is to intensify the conduct of pre-departure inspections on all ships and motorboats, ensuring that no passengers beyond the vessels’ capacity are allowed to board,” Cayabyab shared.

Near-drowning

The PCG aims for zero maritime incidents this Holy Week but Cayabyab said one case of a near-drowning incident has already been recorded in Ilocos Norte.

A report from the PCG showed a male intoxicated victim swam at Bislak River in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte last March 31.

PCG personnel on baywatch duty spotted the victim struggling in the water at around 2:50 p.m., triggering rescue operations.

Initial findings showed the victim had been drinking before swimming.