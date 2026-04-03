Cebu taxi operator, driver in hot water for ‘overcharging’ a South Korean pop star

By MARTIN SADONGDONG

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Good Friday, April 3, summoned a taxi operator linked to the alleged overcharging of South Korean pop star Soobin, who is in Cebu for a vacation this Holy Week.

LTFRB chairperson Vigor D. Mendoza II said the operator must surrender the taxi’s license plate while the driver was also ordered to turn over his license.

“This is a serious offense especially that this incident puts the name of our country in a bad light in the international community. The viral video itself is already strong evidence,” said Mendoza.

Soobin, leader of K-pop group Tomorrow X Together (TXT), shared in a vlog that a taxi driver in Cebu tried to overcharge him.

He said the fare from Mactan Cebu International Airport to their hotel should have been around P300 but the driver initially asked for P500, citing high gas prices, then tried to raise it to P1,000.

Soobin and his friend insisted on paying P500, and the driver ultimately charged that amount.

The LTFRB said this violates basic rules and the terms of a Certificate of Public Conveyance (CPC), which require drivers to use meters and charge approved fares.

The taxi unit involved has body number 4351 and the LTFRB Region 7 found violations for overcharging and deliberate non-use of the meter in its initial probe.

The unit has been suspended for 30 days and a hearing has been set on April 21. The operator was asked to explain why its franchise should not be revoked.

“We are with the taxi drivers who follow the rules and regulations but we will make sure that we will send a strong message on what will happen if they ignore and defy the rules and regulations at the expense of the passengers,” Mendoza said.

The LTFRB said it is studying stricter measures, including automatic filing of criminal cases and impounding of units involved in overcharging.

“Hindi ito ugali ng Pilipino, ugali ito ng mga walang hiya. At huwag ninyong idadahilan ang kahirapan dito dahil napakaraming kababayan natin na lumalaban ng patas at hindi nanggugulang ng kapwa (This is not the behavior of Filipinos, this is the behavior of shameless people. And do not use poverty as an excuse because there are so many of our fellow countrymen who fight fairly and do not take advantage of others),” Mendoza stressed.